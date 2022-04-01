DHS Expects 18K Illegal Aliens a Day Not Counting Gotaways

THE COMING ABSOLUTE CHAOS

Border Patrol estimates that 7,000 aliens are crossing illegally daily, up from about 5,000. About 18,000 a day are expected after Tile 42 ends.

The emergency powers had allowed the government to immediately expel many border jumpers. Without it, Homeland Security is planning for as many as 18,000 illegal immigrants a day to enter, which would triple current levels that are already at sustained historic highs.

No one is stopping this administration. They are completely changing the country and you probably won’t like it in the end. These aliens will one day vote Democrat, giving them the permanent electoral majority.

Biden also wants funds to put migrant border crossers under “house arrest” and provide them with taxpayer-funded attorneys to fight deportation. The provision is buried in Biden’s $5.8 trillion 2023 budget proposal.

He has no constitutional right to do this and is breaking the law.

THERE ARE AT LEAST 2,000 GOTAWAYS A DAY

The 2,000 a day is a conservative figure. These are the people who don’t want to be caught.

Three high-level CBP and Border Patrol sources told Fox News reporter Bill Melugin that there have been over 300,000 recorded gotaways since October 1st, including more than 62,000 just in the month of March. That’s 2,000 per day. BP told him the true number is even higher, these are only the ”known” gotaways.

Live in Eagle Pass, TX w/ @johnrobertsFox & @SandraSmithFox discussing the jaw dropping numbers we’ve just gotten from several CBP sources:

300,000 known gotaways at the border in the last 6 months, including over 62,000 just last month in March alone. Busiest months are ahead. pic.twitter.com/bRj1WK4InD — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 1, 2022

There is a never-ending stream 24/7, non-stop with hundreds of miles of the border not manned by the Border Patrol.

TX: Eagle Pass has been seeing a steady stream of migrants illegally crossing the Rio Grande into the U.S. — This group of 30+ (mostly family units) tells me they are all from Colombia and are hoping to work in America… 1/3 pic.twitter.com/mzJleUtGd0 — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) April 1, 2022

3/3… As soon as they cross, they change into dry clothing— Every group I have encountered does this. Many leave their wet belongings behind, some even leave personal documents— Migrants have told me that they believe those documents can hurt them more than they can help them. pic.twitter.com/b9RGr0EbnR — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) April 1, 2022

NGOs, often funded or promoted by the UN and people like George Soros, are promoting this invasion to overturn the country as we know it.

TX: Mission: Border Hope is one of the NGOs in Eagle Pass assisting migrants—While there, Eagle Pass PD told me migrants at this NGO often sleep outside. You can see several people inside the fenced area, some under blankets. pic.twitter.com/TzrEUQmkEI — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) March 31, 2022

THEY ARE COMING FROM OVER 150 COUNTRIES

What are the chances that terrorists and dangerous criminals aren’t coming in by the droves?

A DHS source in the RGV sector told Melugin that the federal government has started mass releasing Cubans, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, and some Colombians via “parole” on Sunday, notifying BP agents that HQ had authorized the move “effective immediately.”

NEW: (1/3) A DHS source in RGV sector tells me the federal gov has started mass releasing Cubans, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, & some Colombians via *parole* after this email went out on Sunday notifying BP agents that HQ had authorized the move “effective immediately.” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/7oAsBJPfBT — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 24, 2022

THE GOVERNMENT IS GRANTING PAROLES

Paroles mean they never leave. The administration has completely destroyed our immigration, asylum, and parole system. They circumvented Congress to do it. Where are the politicians protecting us from these lawbreakers in the administration?

Previously, Melugin obtained leaked Border Patrol documents that revealed the federal government granted nearly 32,000 paroles to migrants in just 2 months last summer. Former USBP Chief Scott told him he only issued 5-10 per year when he was BP Chief.

MAYORKAS IS PREPARED FOR TITLE 42 TO END

That, of course, is a lie.

The only thing Mayorkas is prepared for is millions of future Democrat voters from countries that hate us. Mayorkas obviously hates this country.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Border Patrol is prepared for the influx after Title 42 ends. One agent said they’re not and they expect “absolute chaos.”

“We have put in place a comprehensive, whole-of-government strategy to manage any potential increase in the number of migrants encountered at our border,” Mayorkas said in a statement.

Those assurances rang hollow even to some Democrats. Sen. Joe Manchin III, West Virginia Democrat, called it “a frightening decision,” given the likely surge of people.

“We are nowhere near prepared to deal with that influx,” he said.

Cutting Detention and Giving Illegals Free Lawyers as 18,000 a Day Pour In

The San Antonio Express News reported that the president’s budget calls for cutting thousands of beds in immigrant detention facilities — and shutting down two family detention centers in Texas — while spending $75 million more on alternative programs, such as monitoring migrants with ankle bracelets or phone check-ins.

The president is also calling for $375 million to speed up the asylum system, including hiring more than 1,000 new U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officers to adjudicate claims on the border, rather than sending them to backlogged courts.

His budget request asks for more than $2 billion to stand up emergency shelters for unaccompanied children.

THE SURGE ON TOP OF A SURGE

This is the end of our country as we know it.

Multiple Border Patrol officials told Fox News that ending Title 42 will lead to a “surge on top of a surge” as word spreads among migrants that they will not be deported. Also, there are a lot of migrants waiting in Mexican cities poised to cross once Title 42 is dropped.

“We are expecting to get wrecked,” one Border Patrol agent told Fox News Digital.

None of this is affordable. almost all of these people will be dependent on the government dole.

