Judge Strikes Down Mask Mandate for Babies in NYC

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who runs a lawless city, has lost his case against mandating masks for daycare and nurseries at all times.

Judge Ralph Porzio issued an injunction stating that the order is “arbitrary, capricious, and unreasonable.”

We won! Judge Porzio just ruled in the favor of parental choice and democracy. He found the Toddler Mask Mandate to be arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable. Effective immediately, the policy is void and unenforceable. — Michael Chessa, Esq. (@metrolawyering) April 1, 2022

It is everything the judge said it is.

At the same time, people are getting killed and injured at the hands of criminals running loose in New York City.

A 12-year-old boy was shot in the head yesterday as the family drove to a fast-food restaurant to eat lunch.

The subways are dangerous, the streets are dangerous, and the city is uninhabitable under one party rule, but let’s mask up babies.

Related