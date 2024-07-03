DHS & FBI Warn Against Large July 4th Events

The DHS and FBI warn Americans against large Fourth of July events. They are “attractive” targets for lone offenders and small groups of terrorists or other bad actors.

Shopping at the mall is, too.

They don’t know of any plots, but domestic terrorists could attack. The bulletin warned domestic terrorists “have attacked perceived oppressors, opponents, or enemies engaged in outdoor First Amendment-protected rallies or protests during past summers.”

ABC News said the bulletins are routine, but now they are worried about “domestic terrorists.”

“Such bulletins are routinely distributed in the days before a major national holiday, but previous bulletins have often focused on “homegrown” terrorists inspired by overseas groups like ISIS or al-Qaeda rather than “domestic” terrorists radicalized by domestic issues such as abortion or white supremacy.”

“The FBI, DHS, and NCTC remain concerned that [they] could target upcoming Independence Day celebrations, gatherings, or parades, though we are unaware of any current plots specifically targeting such events,” stated the bulletin obtained by ABC News. “We note that attacks can occur with little to no warning because of the frequently lower levels of security around civilian targets, challenges in securing large crowds, and calls for attacks against soft targets.”

Riding a crowded subway is also a problem.

Maybe they should close the border where the bigger threat lies or jail Antifa and Black Lives Matter criminals who become violent.

As an example of what they mean, the bulletin used mentally ill Nazi James Fields, who drove into Antifa/BLM protesters at the Unite the Right rally.

Beyond domestic terrorism threats, the bulletin warns that ISIS has recently renewed calls for sympathizers to launch their own attacks inside the United States.

Threats are real, but they clearly don’t care, or they would close the border and keep violent criminals in prison.

So, why are they putting out this warning?