ABC: Biden to Resign This Weekend; NY Times Has DJT Up 6

ABC News local NY radio just said that Democrats will drop the bombshell over the holiday weekend. The bombshell is Biden will withdraw. Dozens of House Democrats are currently passing around a letter demanding Joe withdraw.

The New York Times poll has Donald Trump up by six points. The other significant item in this poll is that 72% of independents think Biden should drop out of the race. Ouch!

The Biden campaign this morning sent their staff a memo to calm their panic about Biden, claiming the race is still tight.

The campaign intentionally sent this memo out before the New York Times poll could come out and told their staffers to ignore it, saying, “We should all keep in mind that, just last week, the NYT themselves acknowledged that they are often a polling outlier…”

BREAKING: President Trump is up by 6 points nationally among likely voters in the latest NYT/Siena poll, his largest lead ever in a NYT poll. It also shows Democrats split down the middle on whether Biden should remain the nominee and 74% of voters saying Biden is too old for…