DHS, FBI Warn That Right-Wing Extremists Could Retaliate

Department of Homeland Security and the FBI issued a bulletin to law enforcement across the country warning them that after Saturday’s attempted assassination of President Trump, violent extremists could try to conduct quote follow-on or retaliatory quote attacks at events over the next few months related to the election, and what they say they see online.

They appear to have no predicate for this concern except for the election deniers of 2020.

Even before the attempt on Trump’s life, federal authorities had observed politically inspired attacks and plots targeting government officials and candidates for office and observed an array of “disruptive tactics” against election-related targets, including hoax bomb threats, swatting, and letters with white powder sent to election officials and offices, according to the bulletin.

They didn’t bother to mention they are attacks on Republicans.

Last year, scores of envelopes containing white powder were sent to Republican lawmakers and officials in at least three states — Kansas, Tennessee, and Montana — but the substances were deemed harmless, ABC News reported at the time.

And over the past year, with false claims that President Joe Biden stole the 2020 election from Trump still persisting, authorities have warned that state and local election officials — and even poll workers themselves — are increasingly under threat.

“Domestic violent extremists across ideologies are likely to view a wide range of entities directly and indirectly associated with elections as viable targets for violence,” and they “could seek to use a range of violent or disruptive tactics against election-related targets,” Monday night’s bulletin said.

In case they were too subtle, after the attack on a Republican presidential candidate and onlookers, the problem is the election deniers of 2020. We might attack them.