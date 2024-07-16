Menendez Found Guilty on 18 Charges, Faces 20 Years in Prison

Long-time corrupt Democrat Senator Bob Menedez was found guilty on all 18 counts in his corruption trial, including bribery, obstructing justice, acting as a foreign agent, conspiracy, wire fraud, extortion, and more.

Menendez faces twenty years in prison. He sold constituents out for gold bars, cash, and new fancy cars to further Qatar’s and Egypt’s interests. He also interfered with court cases.

He is a traitor.

Cash and gold bars were falling out of his coat pockets in his closet when the FBI raided his home.

I wonder why they finally went after him since he was suspected of corruption for decades. He skated in one trial.

Democrats don’t go after their own.

Chuck Schumer finally told him to resign after decades of corruption. He let Menendez run for office and sat in on classified meetings until January. If Republicans hadn’t pressured Chuck U, Menendez would still have been on the committee.

If you remember, Eric Swalwell was sitting in foreign relations committee meetings despite sleeping with a Chinese spy. Sen. Feinstein had a Chinese spy working for her for twenty years, and there was no proper investigation.

Chuck U Schumer wants his convicted felon friend to resign:


