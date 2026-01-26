Signalgate File Includes Foreign Donors to Anarchists In the US?

In one of the files released by Cam Higby, donor lists from Signalgate are available for download, which suggest the involvement of politicians and foreign leaders.

A resources file directs people with money to a website, Stand with Minnesota, which in turn directs donors to a campaign run by Tending the Soil on Chuffed.

Chuffed [nonprofit charity fundraiser] hosted the first campaign. The first donation came from Jonny Soppotiuk, a Canada-based community organizer who is part of Chuffed leadership and specializes in fundraising. He is most likely a central figure in raising money.

X influencer Data Republican compiled a spreadsheet of more than 5,000 donors and their possible identities.

Hello, Pam Bondi and Kash Patel, it’s time to take action.

Tracking these groups is challenging, as they frequently change their identities, organization names, and locations.

Go through the list here.