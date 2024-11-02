DHS Hides Illegal Status of Puerto Rican-Georgia Woman’s Killer

Puerto Rican Georgia girl Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez, known as Mimi, was an influencer on TikTok with over 38,000 followers. She was brutally murdered. The man accused of killing the 25-year-old woman last week was living in the U.S. illegally.

While the media worries about a joke about the island of Puerto Rico at a Trump rally, they couldn’t care less about people like Mimi, a young Puerto Rican American murdered by a man who had no right to be in this country.

State Sen. John Albers (R-Roswell), who also serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Safety, told The Northeast Georgian that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) found accused murderer Angel DeJesus Rivera-Sanchez, who resides in Cornelia, is living in the country illegally while residing in the county, reports The Northest Georgian.

“One hundred percent confirmed,” Albers said. “He is an illegal immigrant from Mexico.”

GBI agents located Rivera-Sanchez, 24, at a bus station in Atlanta on Oct. 28 and arrested him on kidnapping charges relating to the disappearance of Rodriguez-Ramirez.

Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell said the GBI used phone records to locate Rivera-Sanchez.

Terrell said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has put a detainer on Rivera-Sanchez but has not notified the sheriff’s office of citizenship status.

Terrell said he thinks Homeland Security is staying tight-lipped on the subject because of next week’s presidential election.

Mimi is the new Laken Riley.

That is election interference.

Close the Damn Border

Albers called for stricter security at the U.S. border in light of Rodriguez-Ramirez’s death.

“This is avoidable. This person never should have been in this country,” he said. “The evidence is damning. And you know what? This is why a secure border is so important. It’s terrible enough when this happens in America and specifically in Georgia, but it’s even worse when someone should not have been here to begin with.”

Albers and Senate Majority Leader Sen. Steve Gooch (R-Dahlonega) issued a joint press release on Thursday calling for federal action to further secure the U.S. border, noting the murder of Laken Riley, a nursing student killed on the University of Georgia campus in February.

“How many more lives must be lost due to the open-border policies in Washington, D.C.? The administration’s failure to address this issue impacts families here in Georgia and across the United States,” Albers said in the release. “Earlier this year, our community mourned the tragic death of Laken Riley, a resident of my district, and now we mourn Mimi Rodriguez-Ramirez. These were preventable tragedies, and we will not forget them. Say their names.”

