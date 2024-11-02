Liz Cheney Pressures George W. Bush to Endorse Harris

Disgraced former Rep. Liz Cheney pressured former President Bush to endorse Vice President Harris during an episode of The New Yorker’s Radio Hour that aired on Friday.

“I can’t explain why George W. Bush hasn’t spoken out, but I think it’s time, and I wish that he would,” Cheney said during the recording at The New Yorker Festival.

She is calling for the ultimate betrayal.

Former President Bush has kept to his promise of not formally endorsing a candidate in the 2024 race. In September, Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, who served under Bush, endorsed Harris.

“No,” Bush and his wife Laura answered when asked if they were endorsing anyone for the White House race on Nov. 5, according to NBC News.

“President Bush retired from presidential politics years ago.”

Harris is gleefully taking support from people who are viewed as leaving nothing but death and destruction behind.

It’s all about warmongering for the Cheney crew.

Barbara Pierce Bush, George’s daughter, is a big abortion supporter and is campaigning with Harris. Abortion means more to her than any other issue if her activism is to be believed.

Her mother and sister are also big supporters of abortion as well.

However, abortion is not at risk at all.

“It was inspiring to join friends and meet voters with the Harris-Walz campaign in Pennsylvania this weekend,” Pierce Bush told People Magazine in a statement Tuesday. “I’m hopeful they’ll move our country forward and protect women’s rights.”

Donald Trump was instrumental in returning abortion to the people, that’s all. He is not interested in going further. It’s now in the hands of the states where it belongs. No one is keeping people from aborting babies.

The Cheneys, warmongering deep staters, want George W. Bush, a warmongering deep stater, to support warmongering Marxist Kamala Harris.

Cheney is an amazing fraud.

