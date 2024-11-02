DHS Is Rushing Foreigners Through Protected Status

A source told Daily Wire that the Mayorkas Department of Homeland Security is paying massive overtime to have agents push Haitians and others into Temporary Protected Status. Once they’re TPS, they never leave.

The mandate is to process them quickly, and it’s easier to approve them than reject them. “Denying it comes with a lot of writing and approvals from supervisors,” the source said.

Vetting only involves checking a box, he continued.

“I just think the general public should know: I couldn’t tell you if the people we are approving are criminals or not; there’s no way to know unless they admit to it,” he said. “The U.S. government isn’t calling up Haiti and saying, is this person a criminal?”

According to DHS data covering the nine months between October 2023 and June 2024, 98% of processed applicants were approved, while only 2% were denied. Remaining pending were 344,000 cases, mostly from Venezuela.

“I’ve never denied someone because they put yes on a criminal question,” the source said. “They don’t do that.”

El Salvador was added to the TPS list over the earthquake, and it’s still on the list. They plan to put 11,000 Lebanese on the list. Hezbollah runs Lebanon. What could go wrong?

Check out the countries on the Temporary Protected Status list here.