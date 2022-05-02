Samantha Power Looks at the Bright Side of Fertilizer Shortages That Hurt Farmers and Escalate Food Prices

Samantha Power is openly boasting that the crisis of fertilizer shortages isn’t a bad thing since it will hasten transitions to natural solutions like manure and compost.

It will also make food far more expensive, but she didn’t mention that.

Gas shortages, supply chain problems, the Ukraine war have caused high-nitrogen fertilizer shortages. In comes Samantha Power, now a USAID administrator, calling for funding for farmers facing shortages. She talked about it as a positive since it will force farmers to go to natural solutions.

“And this may hasten transitions that would’ve been in the interest of farmers to make eventually any anyway,” she pontificated. “So, never let a crisis go to waste. But we really do need this financial support from the Congress to be able to meet emergency food needs. So we don’t see the cascading deadly effects of Russia’s war…”

The shortages will send prices soaring, and the government will have to subsidize farmers, who will abandon efficient farming, and she’s happy about it.

Ironically, high-nitrogen fertilizers not only provide production benefits, but they also can help soil maintain carbon, which helps it retain water, which ultimately reduces runoff and improves downstream water quality, according to the USDA.

Watch:

Biden official Samantha Power celebrates fertilizer shortages that will force farmers to “hasten transitions” to “natural solutions, like manure and compost.” “Never let a crisis go to waste.” pic.twitter.com/rZ5uMy0K5U — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 1, 2022

