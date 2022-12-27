DHS Plans to Expand Its Censorship of Tech Platforms

If you thought the government abolishing the Disinformation Governance Board meant we were free of government censorship, you would be very disappointed. They have every intention of policing speech. Ken Klippenstein and Lee Fang of The Intercept, found through communications that the Department of Homeland Security plans to expand its years-long influencing of tech platforms.

DHS plans to target inaccurate information on “the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, racial justice, U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the nature of U.S. support to Ukraine.”

Facebook created a special portal for DHS and government partners to report disinformation directly. We can now expect it to expand.

“There is also a formalized process for government officials to directly flag content on Facebook or Instagram and request that it be throttled or suppressed through a special Facebook portal that requires a government or law enforcement email to use. At the time of writing, the “content request system” at facebook.com/xtakedowns/login is still live. DHS and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, did not respond to a request for comment. The FBI declined to comment.”

DHS claims that Russia attempted to influence the 2016 election and they set out on a mission to end disinformation.

Of course, the government is one of the biggest sources of disinformation, and we can expect them to expand that too. Watch:

Related