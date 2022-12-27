Hobbs-Elias Thugs Want Over $600K for Challenge to the Election

After Kari Lake lost her election fraud-incompetence case, Katie Hobbs and Hillary Clinton’s attorney Marc Elias filed suit.

Hobbs is asking for more than $600,000 in compensation. Most of it would reportedly go to the Democrat Party’s go-to attorney, Marc Elias, and his firm.

That would be money he would use to fight other Republican elections.

Kari Lake has every right to sue.

Mrs. Lake was exercising her constitutional right to challenge one of the most poorly-run elections in the country.

Rachel Alexander reporting for Town Hall, said that Judge Thompson only gave Lake “two days for a trial and issued his ruling immediately afterward, even though he could have taken several days, and it was one of the biggest, most important cases in the country.”

Alexander added: “Legal experts believe his decision was ghostwritten, they suspect top left-wing attorneys like Marc Elias emailed him what to say.”

It was a sham trial. Alexander also noted that disenfranchisement no longer matters.

Hobbs, who never even campaigned and refused to debate Mrs. Lake, wants to exact more than $600,000 from Mrs. Lake.

Hobbs’s Application for Attorneys’ Fees states, “Pursuant to A.R.S. § 12-349, Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs applies for an order awarding her reasonable attorneys’ fees incurred in defense of this action. The definite fees and expenses sought to be recovered equals $83,725.50; the estimated additional fees sought to be recovered equals $550,210.00. This application is supported by (1) the accompanying motion for sanctions and joinder in the Maricopa County Defendants’ memorandum of points and authorities and (2) the attached declarations of Alexis Danneman (“Danneman Declaration”) and Abha Khanna (‘Khanna Declaration’).”

.@KariLake: “The cartels control Arizona. The voters went to the ballot box in November because they’re fed up. And the only way to stop me from stopping the cartels was to steal an election.” pic.twitter.com/FhrngKEM5T — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) December 27, 2022

This is what Arizonans voted for?

.@katiehobbs wants Marc Elias well compensated for helping her destroy free and fair elections in Arizona. This is an attack on our First Amendment & the rule of law. Who will speak out against it? https://t.co/Uenz1VGko7 — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) December 27, 2022

The man whose sole responsibility in Arizona is to count Maricopa County’s votes not only lied under oath about starting an anti-@KariLake PAC, but was forced to acknowledge the complete breakdown in the chain of custody on Election Day. Is this Justice? https://t.co/q6vN1quyYH — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) December 27, 2022

