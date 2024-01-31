DHS Plans to Steal Biometric Data at All Federal Airports

According to the MSN, the CAT-2 scanners incorporate facial recognition technology by capturing real-time pictures of travelers and comparing them against their photo IDs. They will be expanded to every federal airport.

These units have been deployed at nearly 30 airports nationwide and are expected to expand to 430 federal airports in the coming years.

For now, it’s optional for passengers. How long will that be the case?

A bill, The Traveler Privacy Protection Act, has been introduced with bipartisan support. It calls for the government to end the invasive policy and stop expansion without congressional approval.

After the bill was announced, that’s about the time that DHS decided to move ahead.

Storage of the Biometric Data

According to MSN, “The TSA emphasizes that photos are not stored after a positive ID match, except during limited testing for evaluating technology effectiveness. This testing involves two to four weeks at specific locations, with data collected and submitted to the DHS Science and Technology Directorate for independent analysis.”

Allegedly, TSA won’t keep the data, but how long will Homeland Security and other entities keep it, and who can control what they do with it?

This is the DHS that lets illegal aliens fly without IDs. They aren’t trustworthy and don’t care about the safety of the people. So, why are they doing it?

This is what they do in China. They follow people everywhere with cameras, facial recognition, and social credits for good behavior. These politicians would love that. Don’t kid yourself.

Who is the real threat to the democracy here? How can we say we live in a democracy (Republic) when these authoritarians rule over us like dictators?

Airports now, what’s next? Trains, buses, restaurants, stores, street lamps?

Related