DHS Secretary Kirsti Noem Gossip from 17 Insiders

Politico reported the rumors circulating that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is about to be ousted. The outlet said their reporters spoke with 17 insiders. The claim is that she is on the outs with President Trump over an affair with Corey Lewandowski and the sketchy handling of the funds.

One website said that it is the worst-kept secret in D.C. that she is having an affair with Corey Lewandowski. Reportedly, Noem’s husband is thinking of leaving her. Another rumor.

The media also claims there is something untoward with the funding. She allegedly bought jets from Spirit Airlines without checking for engines. Her other contracts are being questioned.

Another rumor is that she wants to run for office in 2028, but which office is unclear. Some say that insiders are just jealous.

The Exit?

While President Trump is allegedly looking for a smooth exit for her, he is considering her replacements. Candidates are said to include termed-out Governor Glenn Youngkin and former Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

“I’m hearing from people that she’s about to leave,” said one person close to the administration, who added that Noem wouldn’t be fired. The exit could be graceful, the person said, with Noem leaving for “another opportunity” and being able to say she’s succeeded at DHS.

Her frequent television appearances annoyed some of Trump’s advisors, according to the insiders.

“She’s not doing this so she can get a cushy job on Fox News when she leaves,” said the administration official. “Her best shot is to get out on the campaign trail now, start lining up endorsements from governors and then use that to negotiate a role in the next administration — secretary of State, vice president.”

A second administration official said they would be shocked if Noem left by early January, but added that there is “definitely a belief” inside the department that she will leave at some point to launch a campaign for 2028. The official, like others, suggested that Noem has not indicated that she plans to exit anytime soon.

The Knives Are Out

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin was asked about her boss leaving. She said, “I can’t speak for the President, but I’ve seen more credible reporting on Bigfoot.”

There are other rumors, but those are the main ones. While we have no idea if they are true, we do know the knives have been out for her from day one.