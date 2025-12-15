Massive Update on National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe’s Recovery

Massive update on Staff Sergeant Andre Wolfe, who was shot in the head by the Afghan immigrant screaming Allahu Akbar. Due to the immediate attention to his wound, the care in the hospital from the doctors, and surgery, Andrew Wolfe has made “extraordinary” progress.

He is breathing on his own and can stand with assistance. He is going to transition to inpatient rehabilitation.

Andrew’s parents are so grateful to all who cared for him. The parents said they were told his recovery is “miraculous.” God worked through these professionals, they said, as they released a heartfelt message.

Unfortunately, the National Guardswoman who was shot, 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom, suffered a mortal wound.