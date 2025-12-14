No One Even Mentions Investigating Former Secretary Mayorkas

Why isn’t Alejandro Mayorkas being tried for treason? He didn’t receive a pardon from President Autopen. The former Homeland Security Secretary willfully opened the borders and continually lied about it under oath.

He was impeached in the House on the second try, and deserved it.

“The last administration let in 20 million unknown and unvetted foreigners from all over the world, from places that you don’t want to even know about,” President Trump said after the National Guardsmen were shot.

“We’re not going to put up with these kinds of assaults on law and order by people who shouldn’t even be in our country. We must now reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden, and we must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here or adds benefit to our country.”

Mayorkas should be at the top of the investigation list.

Let’s start by arresting Mayorkas. Where is the Attorney General on Mayorkas? His name is never mentioned, and one must wonder what makes him so special.

Mayorkas planned this invasion with the incapacitated president. In 2015, he sat next to Biden as Joe pontificated about how we needed fewer whites and as many immigrants as we could get in the country. Biden wanted a “non-stop stream of immigration,” and bragged that fewer than 50% of Americans will be white Europeans. Biden claimed it was a “source of our strength.

Mayorkas led an NGO that supported illegal immigration, yet Congress voted for him.

Massive immigration of people from the third world who don’t share our values isn’t a good idea of course. The source of our strength was our common values not our differences.

“[They] find the poorest populations from the most dysfunctional places in the world and then bring them into small town America… These non-profits get massively rich,” says @StephenM on the Refugee Industrial Complex. “@POTUS has stopped ALL refugee resettlement.” pic.twitter.com/Haze7QhzdR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 13, 2025

Stephen Miller puts on a masterclass on how the 75 million immigrants brought in since 1965 have been largely detrimental to society: “If Somalians cannot make Somalia successful, why would we think their track record would be any different in the U.S.?”pic.twitter.com/Qd1Pxu6l9U — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 9, 2025

A Great Example of the Damage Done

Brooklyn is a good example of the problems we have brought upon ourselves. The 75th police precinct is always jumping. Six teens were shot outside a 16th Sweet Birthday event last night.

It was in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, which is on the border of Queens.

The demographics are Dominican, Puerto Rican, Cuban, various South American countries, Caribbean countries, and various West African countries. They include people from Guyana, Bangladesh, Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti, and Asian, such as Middle Eastern. There are American blacks living there as well.

Many don’t speak English or choose not to. They speak Spanish, Bengali, Yoruba, Twi, Igbo, and other West African languages.

In the wider Brooklyn community District 5 area, they also speak Russian, Haitian Creole, French, Urdu, and Hindi.

How many of these people understand our history and values? The schools are run by far-left people pushing Marxism who don’t like whites much. Many were rushed in illegally and didn’t assimilate. How do they assimilate together, and how do they understand what it means to be American?

If you dare ask the question, the left will silence you with the lame argument that we are racist against all these people.

Cypress Hills is typical of New York City and this is how you got AOC and Zohran Mamdani.