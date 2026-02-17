We Can’t Deport Accused Gang Member & Democrat Hero Abrego

Democrat Judge Xinis won’t let the administration deport MS-13 wife-beating Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and her reasoning is interesting. Since they haven’t convinced Abrego to pick a country to go to, Xinis said he can’t be re-detained. She is keeping the US from deporting him, and now we can’t re-detain him because we can’t deport him.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement cannot re-detain Kilmar Abrego Garcia because a 90-day detention period has expired and the government has no viable plan for deporting him, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

He is funded by radical left groups who are fighting to keep him in the US. Democrats have sacrificed their reputations to keep the suspected gang trafficker in the USA.

The government “made one empty threat after another to remove him to countries in Africa with no real chance of success,” U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, in Maryland, wrote in her Tuesday order. “From this, the Court easily concludes that there is no ‘good reason to believe’ removal is likely in the reasonably foreseeable future.”

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin criticized the ruling in an email.

“If this matter were actually about the law or due process, Kilmar Abrego Garcia would already be deported and would never set foot in this country again; Judge Xinis will not be satisfied until he is authorized to live in the United States forever,” she wrote.

Eventually, Abrego will lose the case, and he will be gone. In a sane world, he would have been long gone.