DHS Whistleblower: rule to DESTROY ASYLUM & IMMIGRATION Laws

A DHS whistleblower has come forward, knowing he will be fired, and explains that fake asylum seekers are being pushed into the country. There is no media coverage and it is the most dangerous and dramatic change in our immigration system yet. It’s one of the worst possible open borders’ rules.

THERE WILL BE VERY LITTLE CONTROL AND NO JUDGES INVOLVED! It’s a rubber stamp for everyone to pour in and stay. Within a year of asylum, they get green cards, and then in three years, they become citizens. It’s a massive swing in our immigration laws.

This will be the biggest swing in the asylum/election laws yet. It destroys our immigration system and allows criminals, terrorists, parasites, to pour in from all over the world. And you know who they will vote for, solidifying the power of communist and socialist Democrats in perpetuity.

THE STORY

Project Veritas released a new video today featuring an interview with current U.S. Department of Homeland Security [DHS] Insider Aaron Stevenson, who serves as an Intelligence Research Specialist for the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services [USCIS].

Stevenson decided to go public with information about a “reasonable fear” loophole that exists in the federal government’s immigration policy, which could allow potentially dangerous migrants to stay in the United States under false pretenses. He had previously sat down with Project Veritas for an interview in the shadows.

Here are some of the highlights from today’s video:

Aaron Stevenson, DHS Insider and Intelligence Research Specialist for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services: “An email sent out by the Director of USCIS, which notified us about a rule change coming forward, i s going to shift the adjudicative authority of defensive asylum away from immigration judges and giving it to asylum officers, which are USCIS.”

and giving it to asylum officers, which are USCIS.” Ur Jaddou, Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services: “The proposed system seeks to reduce processing times by transferring the initial responsibility for adjudicating certain protection claims from immigration judges to USCIS asylum officers . This rule would simplify the adjudication process for certain individuals who are encountered at or near the border, placed into expedited removal proceedings, and determined to have a credible fear of persecution or torture.”

. This rule would simplify the adjudication process for certain individuals who are encountered at or near the border, placed into expedited removal proceedings, and determined to have a credible fear of persecution or torture.” Stevenson: “This is going to be the biggest change to immigration policy in my lifetime . It’s being done without anybody knowing what’s going on about it and there’s been no coverage for the American people to know what’s going on.”

. It’s being done without anybody knowing what’s going on about it and there’s been no coverage for the American people to know what’s going on.” Stevenson: “[This new policy] leaves very little accountability to the public when this kind of operation exists. And when you couple that with giving the adjudicative authority away from an immigration judge to an asylum officer, you are removing any type of public pressure that they could apply on policies that they’re creating.”

to the public when this kind of operation exists. And when you couple that with giving the adjudicative authority away from an immigration judge to an asylum officer, you are removing any type of public pressure that they could apply on policies that they’re creating.” Stevenson: “If the asylum officers get this ability, I will say it’s going to be a rubber stamp of immediately getting ‘credible fear’ or ‘reasonable fear’ [asylum seekers] to be able to stay in the country if they’re going to be deported…also their path to citizenship.”

of immediately getting ‘credible fear’ or ‘reasonable fear’ [asylum seekers] to be able to stay in the country if they’re going to be deported…also their path to citizenship.” Stevenson: “I will lose my job” for going public.

You can watch the video here: