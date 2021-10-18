SOROS-MCAULIFFE PROSECUTOR Tried to JAIL Rape Victim’s Dad

















A Virginia prosecutor who ran on ending mass incarceration in jails pushed to have a father — who was dragged out of a Loudoun County school board meeting — jailed on two misdemeanor charges despite his daughter having been brutally raped and sodomized. The prosecutor was heavily backed by George Soros and Terry McAuliffe.

Scott Smith was photographed on June 22 being arrested and dragged out of the heated meeting with his torso exposed [to make him look bad] in Leesburg, Virginia after he protested its proposed transgender policies.

Mr. Smith only went to the meeting to stick up for his daughter and other peoples’ children.

The 48-year-old plumber was ridiculed on social media afterward and was painted by the left to be a deranged, right-wing bigot. He’s not even political.

The school even lied about the rape. If you were the father and heard them lying, you’d be angry too as they silenced you.

The school put the boy who wears skirts into another school where he raped another very young teen girl. They’re evil and put the welfare of the children behind their ideology.

Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj pushed to have Smith jailed for his outburst, despite her own progressive stance on avoiding incarcerating convicted criminals where possible.

THE PROSECUTOR IS A SOROS-MCAULIFFE LEFTIST

Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj was described in the explosive report by The Daily Wire as the “progressive” elected county prosecutor who ran on a platform of ending “mass incarceration,” but yet she sought jail time for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, both misdemeanor charges, against Scott Smith.

Biberaj has ties to progressive megadonor George Soros and Democratic Virginia gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe.

Biberaj was one of several Soros-backed prosecutors elected in Northern Virginia in 2019 after her campaign received more than $860,000 from Soros’ Justice and Public Safety PAC.

Biberaj is also a close ally with McAuliffe, who reportedly accepted a $250,000 contribution from Soros for his campaign in August. Biberaj, who has praised McAulliffe as being “part of the progress” that Virginia needs, joined the former Democratic governor as recently as Oct. 2 at a campaign event in Leesburg.

Right after this monstrous incident, Terry McAuliffe a failed Democrat governor of Virginia said that parents don’t have the right to question the schools. He’s running for governor AGAIN!

The media is not reporting any of this.

Watch these clips for more information:

