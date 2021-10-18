Sen Manchin to Commie Bernie– POUND SALT –Draws RED LINES

















Senator Manchin responded to Communist Senator Bernie Sanders (who calls himself a Democrat Socialist) and, indirectly, Joe Biden’s manifesto, demanding every Democrat get on board with his $3.5 Trillion bill [that makes the US into a socialist-communist nation]. Senator Manchin said, “I will not vote for a reckless expansion of government programs. No op-ed from a self-declared Independent Socialist is going to change that.”

Since then, some of Joe Manchin’s red lines have become public.

THE RED LINES

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has told the White House the child tax credit must include a firm work requirement and family income cap in the $60,000 range, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

While Manchin’s demands would dramatically weaken one of President Biden’s signature programs to help illegal aliens and the unproductive, they also would reduce the package’s overall costs.

Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) held a call with House centrist lawmakers ( there are no centrists, just communists, socialists, and slightly less-socialist liberals) last Wednesday to detail some of their specific concerns about Biden’s $3.5 trillion social spending plan.

Sinema told lawmakers she will not vote for the social spending plan until the House passes the infrastructure bill, according to Reuters.

Neither Manchin nor Sinema endorsed Biden’s compromise price for the social spending plan in the $1.9 trillion to $2.2 trillion range.

CLEAN ELECTRICITY TO QUICKLY DESTROY COAL, OIL, GAS

Manchin also continues to privately tell colleagues the president’s Clean Electricity Performance Program, a cornerstone of Democrats’ plan to achieve zero-carbon electricity, is a non-starter.

The Clean Electricity Performance Program immediately begins the rapid destruction of the coal, oil, and gas industries.

Unfortunately, Manchin is open to Biden’s $450 billion plan to subsidize daycare and offer free universal preschool, the people familiar with the matter told Axios.

He does however want income caps.

The Senator is less interested in the $225 billion to $450 billion paid family leave proposal or $400 billion for a new program to provide care for elderly and disabled people, according to people familiar with the matter.

Biden expanded the CTC for 2021, giving most families with young children up to $3,600 a year, up from the previous $2,000, with monthly deposits going straight into bank accounts.

WHY WORK? JUST COLLECT OTHER PEOPLES’ MONEY!

He also extended it to households that didn’t have any taxable income, providing a direct subsidy to poor families that are out of the workforce. Much of this ends up in the hands of illegal aliens who continue to pour into the country.

But the program is expensive, costing some $450 billion to extend it for the four years Biden requested — and an estimated $1.6 trillion over 10 years.

Where is the money for any of this? The Biden-Bernie manifesto is also a complete contradiction of our values. People should have opportunities, not handouts. They should work, and not rely on stolen wealth.

