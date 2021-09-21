DHS will ‘swiftly’ investigate agents doing their damn jobs

















Speaker Pelosi and countless Democrats pushed a media hoax claiming border patrol agents “whipped” Haitians in Del Rio, Texas. Pelosi is the master of changing the subject. (videos below)

Nearly 18,000 illegal aliens, mostly from Haiti, crossed the Rio Grande into Del Rio, Texas in one weekend.

Border patrol agents on horseback did their job and corralled the invaders after Governor Abbott deployed troopers to clear the area.

The Democrats, using their media comrades, claimed the federal agents were “whipping” the Haitians. In fact, the agents on horseback were reining their horses. The stupidity of people is mind-boggling.

There is now going to be an investigation. Undoubtedly, it’s meant to distract from the widening border crisis and all the other Democrat crises. The US Department of Homeland Security on Monday pledged to “swiftly” conduct an investigation into what it called “extremely troubling” footage of Border Patrol agents on horseback aggressively dispersing Haitian illegal aliens. They said the agents might be disciplined. All they were doing was their job of corraling these potentially dangerous illegal aliens who were not listening.

They are going to spend more time investigating innocent agents doing their impossible job and disciplining them harshly than they do illegal aliens breaking our laws and storming our borders.

Democrats — who say nothing about Afghanistan — are pretending they are outraged.

The ‘whips’ are the horse reins the agents on horseback used to control/guide their horses. They also keep people from getting too close to the horses and getting hurt.

‘Cruelty’

The full-on ignorance or deceit from these people who ‘report’ is a marvel. The poster below, one of many, is an employee of Julian Castro’s. Castro is the son of a LaRaza communist. We suspect Sawyer knows better and is a liar.

The only ‘cruelty’, a word Sawyer uses, comes from Democrats destroying our country by banning borders.

The police union chief Brandon Judd addresses it here:

Related















