Censored Aussies angrily protest every day, facing off with riot cops

















All social media is attempting to keep the Victoria protests out of the news as thousands protest.

Thousands of Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) members in Victoria, Australia, have returned to the streets as only hundreds of riot police try to fend them off.

We are heading for day 3 of the protests. It’s late evening in Australia right now.

They won’t like what Premier Daniel Andrews had to say early this morning.

Tyrant Andrew’s statement:

“There is no excuse for the terrible behavior we have seen in our city over the last two days. Acts of violence and disruption won’t result in one less case of Covid – in fact, it only helps the virus to spread.

“Thank you to the brave men and women of Victoria Police for their work today – and every day – to keep our community safe.

“We know vaccinations are our only ticket out of this pandemic. There is no other way. For those who think violence is the answer, I ask that you think of your fellow Victorians – doing the right thing over many months, following the advice of our health experts.

“We have come too far to turn back now. Please spare a thought for our healthcare workers who are working such long hours looking after patients, many who are struggling to breathe.”

“The more of us who get vaccinated, the fewer of us who will end up in hospital. It’s as simple as that.”

So, all fixed then. He’s a tyrant following the CCP approach and the union workers can’t feed their families. This statement will only seek to enrage.

Union Leader, John Setka, called his union members “fascist morons” yesterday and the union members showed up in force to confront him and the police.

The Australian media will not cover it. Union leaders, said to be corrupt by their own members, don’t want it publicized.

The union members are angry and they are demanding the end of the lockdowns and removal of the mask mandate immediately. They do not want vaccine mandates. The union members do want to be able to feed their families.

Mid-afternoon this day:

Australia is rising up. This is what happens when you enforce medical apartheid on peoples lives and take away there freedom. They sing “Every day” and they will protest Every day.#Everyday #NoVaccineMandates #NoVaccinePassport pic.twitter.com/Q3DL0mDxAY — Shaun (@skbytes) September 21, 2021

This is from September 20th:

Up-to-date information can be found here and here and here.

This is melbourne right now. Got voted top 10 safest city in the world on Sunday. Fast forward to Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/bv63Sy35dI — Tolga Kumova (@KumovaTolga) September 21, 2021

Your regular reminder that there is no such thing as government power. When even 3-5% of the population simply says “no”, government is hopelessly outnumbered. This was a protest of lockdowns in Australia. Police told them to go home. They said “no”.pic.twitter.com/WFffzehyL7 — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) September 18, 2021

Police in Australia going round peoples houses because they posted about protests telling them that they’re not allowed to go pic.twitter.com/PIuj9Ovkes — mark cullen (@mark_28cullen) September 13, 2021

They have had various ways to overcome the censorship:

For reference, it is illegal to advertise a protest in Australia via social media and letter box drops. pic.twitter.com/4RIRL0PpNu — Arthur 🇳🇱 (@tuursmit) September 13, 2021

