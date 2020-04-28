Diamond & Silk Fired by Fox for conspiracy theories

Fox News host Trish Regan was fired for saying on air that the coronavirus was being used to set up a new impeachment scam. A lawsuit by leftists has been filed against Fox for allegedly downplaying the seriousness of the virus.

Now Diamond & Silk are gone and it’s over the virus and comments they made, although neither Fox nor the pundits responded to queries.

“After what they’ve said and tweeted you won’t be seeing them on Fox Nation or Fox News anytime soon,” a source with knowledge of the matter told The Daily Beast.

Now, Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona writes, “Fox News has cut ties with MAGA vlogging superstars Diamond & Silk, who had contributed original content to the network’s streaming service Fox Nation since shortly after its late 2018 launch.”

Lynette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway and Rochelle ‘Silk’ Richardson haven’t appeared on Fox Nation since April 7th and their speaking engagements have also dried up.

They were dismissed because of their comments on-air and on Twitter about the virus.

During a late March livestream, Diamond said, “What I need to know is how many people have passed away in New York, and what I need to know is: Who has the bodies?” Diamond asked. “I need for somebody that does investigative work to call the morgues. To call the funeral homes. We need to know because I don’t trust anything else that comes out of his mouth now… Something’s not right here. Something is off here.”

She continued, “Is this being deliberately spread? Look, I’m not being a conspiracy theorist, this is real, but I’m asking my own questions. What the hell is going on?”

As far as numbers being inflated, the CDC did encourage doctors to put ‘presumed’ COV deaths in the COV column and most of those people had co-morbidities. It’s not outrageous to think the numbers are inflated.

Silk, meanwhile, asserted that the disease was “man-made” and “engineered,” wondering aloud if there was a “little deep-state action going on behind the scenes.” She also questioned whether the World Health Organization had a “switch” to “turn this virus on and off?”

Daily Beast is calling them grifters. Also gone are attorneys Joe DiGenova and Victoria Toensing, Sebastion Gorka, reporter John Solomon, once a frequent guest, appears only on occasion, and the top investigator for Judicial Watch, who criticized George Soros, is also gone.

Some Diamond & Silk Tweets:

Among the tweets was one saying no one would silence them. Most of their tweets are fine, but they did go a bit too far also.

On April 7, the gals were promoting Hydroxychloroquine and saying the numbers of deceased were being inflated.

.@DiamondandSilk were one of the first to question the data & the high rise in the number of deaths.

If what Dr. Birx is saying is true, then that means that the numbers are being inflated. This is what’s causing fear & panic.

We keep telling y’all that something ain’t right! pic.twitter.com/B4jbmy5f70 — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 8, 2020

On the 8th, they went a little off the rails:

Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx have made it clear that COVID-19 severely impacts African Americans. If they think they are about to make Black people the Guinea pigs for their vaccines experiments, they have another thing coming. This reminds us of the Tuskegee experiment all over again! — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 8, 2020

Most of their tweets are fine:

We are the United States, not Communist China. This Deep State experiment that we’ve all been suckered into must end or we will no longer have our freedoms or our country. We were asked to go inside to flatten the curve, not the economy.#OpenUpAmerica #StopMovingTheGoalPost — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 27, 2020

After Treating Roughly 179 Patients, the 1,000-Bed Hospital Ship Is Leaving New York As Cuomo Says ‘We Don’t Really Need It Anymore’ https://t.co/XGzUV4Y21Y — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 26, 2020

Sickening! Who ordered the mandate to place COVID-19 patients in nursing and rehabilitation homes in New York? Something ain’t right!https://t.co/hog7ifeOzR via @nypost — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) April 26, 2020