Dr. Birx insists on current social distancing “throughout summer” as doctors warn against it

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said on Sunday that the current social distancing laws will remain “throughout summer.”

She’s out of her mind and someone has to separate the president from her and her friend Tony.

WATCH: Dr. Birx responds to Vice President Pence saying COVID-19 will be largely “behind us” by Memorial Day. “Social distancing will be with us through the summer to really ensure that we protect one another.” pic.twitter.com/YflUqnnJu6 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 26, 2020

DOCTORS ARE WARNING AMERICANS

Warnings From Dr. Atlas

The former Chief of Neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center Dr. Scott Atlas, now a senior fellow at the Hoover Institute, wrote an essay in The Hill titled, “The data is in — stop the panic and end the total isolation.”

“The tragedy of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be entering the containment phase,” he wrote. “Tens of thousands of Americans have died, and Americans are now desperate for sensible policymakers who have the courage to ignore the panic and rely on facts. Leaders must examine accumulated data to see what has actually happened, rather than keep emphasizing hypothetical projections; combine that empirical evidence with fundamental principles of biology established for decades; and then thoughtfully restore the country to function.”

We have a lot more information now than before when we were working off hypotheticals, but we are still hearing about hypotheticals. And the two doctors who were wrong about everything are deciding our futures as the economy collapses.

Dr. Atlas spoke about his article on Fox News with Martha MacCullum:

Even more confusing is the talk of a new New Deal when the first one extended the depression by seven years.

Warnings From Dr. Ioannidis

In March, Dr. John Ioannidis, professor of medicine and professor of epidemiology and population health, as well as professor by courtesy of biomedical data science at Stanford University School of Medicine, warned that we were headed towards “fiasco” because shutdown decisions were being made with a dearth of evidence.

“The current coronavirus disease, Covid-19, has been called a once-in-a-century pandemic. But it may also be a once-in-a-century evidence fiasco,” he wrote March 17 in Stat.

On Friday, The Wall Street Journal called Ionnnidis the “bearer of good coronavirus news,” adding that he had found himself under attack for questioning the conventional wisdom.

Dr. Ioannidis calls the coronavirus pandemic the perfect storm of that quest for very urgent, spectacular, exciting, apocalyptic results. And as you see, apparently our early estimates seem to have been tremendously exaggerated in many fronts,” the Wall Street Journal wrote.

The article continued: Chief among them was a study by modelers at Imperial College London, which predicted more than 2.2 million coronavirus deaths in the U.S. absent “any control measures or spontaneous changes in individual behavior.” The study was published March 16—the same day the Trump administration released its “15 Days to Slow the Spread” initiative, which included strict social-distancing guidelines.

“They used inputs that were completely off in some of their calculation,” Dr. Ioannidis said of that model. “If data are limited or flawed, their errors are being propagated through the model. . . . So if you have a small error, and you exponentiate that error, the magnitude of the final error in the prediction or whatever can be astronomical.”

Dr. Atlas Says to Re-Open Now

Atlas says we now have enough data to get the country reopened while still protecting the known vulnerable population.

“Point number one is that the overwhelming majority of people do not have any significant risk of dying. This is showing all over the world. And in fact, what induced the panic was this overestimation of what’s called the fatality rate of the infection by the World Health Organization. But in reality, that’s a fraction,” he said. “So, if you take the number of people who are going to die and you divide it by the people who are infected, they got three to five percent of people, which is very high.

“But now we know from data all over the world, including the U.S., that a massive number of people have the virus that were either asymptomatic. In fact, 50 percent of people that are infected have zero symptoms.”

Meanwhile, a number of governors plan to keep this up for months or longer and the doctors advising the President say we need to keep this level of social distancing for months.

That’s literally insane. Our economy is seriously damaged, and the government is spending trillions to keep the country afloat and we don’t have trillions.

Dr. Roger Klein, a doctor and a lawyer who is a renowned health policy expert, said that the risk for Americans from the coronavirus is “quite low.” We should only be looking at Americans who are at risk.

The virus isn’t as serious or as transmissible as we thought.