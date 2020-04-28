Watch reporter ask if a man who lost 50,000 Americans should be re-elected

Olivia Nuzzi from New York Magazine asked on Monday during the president’s daily coronavirus press conference if the man who lost 50,000 Americans should be re-elected.

Will she ask Governor Cuomo the same question? By her standard, he murdered 17,671 as of today.

You know, we worry about trolls from Russia but our reporters are doing the same thing. They are spewing Chinese propaganda and attempting to interfere in the 2020 election.

Watch these idiots: