Chuck Schumer, Ron Wyden WARN FBI Director to not investigate Hunter

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Senators Chuck Schumer and Ron Wyden have taken to threatening FBI Director Christopher Wray according to a new report.

Schumer is now warning FBI Director Christopher Wray that investigating Hunter will “undermine the rule of law.”

How does it undermine the law to investigate incriminating texts and evidence of pedophilia?

Schumer is amoral. He will prevent justice and ensure Biden wins the presidency at all costs. He’s a man without a conscience.

FOX NEWS REPORT

According to Fox News, Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. wrote a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding the FBI “reject pressure” to investigate the Biden family after the Hunter Biden email story from the New York Post.

