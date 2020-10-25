Chuck Schumer, Ron Wyden WARN FBI Director to not investigate Hunter

Senators Chuck Schumer and Ron Wyden have taken to threatening FBI Director Christopher Wray according to a new report.

Schumer is now warning FBI Director Christopher Wray that investigating Hunter will “undermine the rule of law.”

How does it undermine the law to investigate incriminating texts and evidence of pedophilia?

Schumer is amoral. He will prevent justice and ensure Biden wins the presidency at all costs. He’s a man without a conscience.

FOX NEWS REPORT

According to Fox News, Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. wrote a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding the FBI “reject pressure” to investigate the Biden family after the Hunter Biden email story from the New York Post.

“We are deeply concerned about the possibility that in response to these reports the Trump Administration will take actions before Election Day that would seek to damage the Democratic presidential candidate and undermine the rule of law,” Wyden and Schumer wrote in their letter. “In carrying out this critical national security mission, law enforcement’s handling of this matter must be above politics and beyond reproach,” the lawmakers wrote. “I, therefore, urge you to resist pressure from President Trump and other partisan actors to take any actions intended to benefit President Trump politically on the eve of the election.” He doesn’t care how guilty and corrupt the family might be.