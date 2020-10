Investigative reporter Peter Schweizer has spoken to former Hunter partners Tony Bobulinski and Bevan Cooney, who gave the reporter access to his emails.

He found a lot of corruption.

In one case, he learned that Hunter and his associates masked the ownership of a Chinese company tied to the military to buy a manufacturing company in the United States. The Obama-Biden administration approved the sale to a Chinese Communist Party company to make products in the USA with military use.

Watch: