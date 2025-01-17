Dick Durbin Demands Dirt on Kash Patel Up to His Hearing

By
M Dowling
-
1
15

National Harbor, MD US – Mar 3, 2023: Kash Patel, former Pentagon Chief of Staff at the 2023 Conservative Action Conference (CPAC).
Credit: Ron Sachs – CNP

Sen.  Dick Durbin has sent letters to the Secretary of the Department of Defense Lloyd Austin, the ODNI Avril Haines, and Merrick Garland, Attorney General, demanding information [any dirt, real or imagined] on Kash Patel, the candidate for the Department of Justice.

In the letters to Austin and Garland, he accuses Kash Patel of trying to subvert the 2020 election. He claimed Patel impeded the Biden transition team by rightfully pointing to fraud in the 2020 election. He wants all their records.

Of Haines, he requested a record of a complaint that he released classified information. This concerns the declassification process. Again, he wants all records.

Durbin’s attack also focuses on his working with Jeffrey Clark to identify a “trustworthy” FBI agent to aid Clark’s efforts to use the DOJ to subvert the 2020 election allegedly.

Actually, Patel just wanted a trustworthy agent. They are not as easy to find as they used to be. Instead of loyalty to the country, some have sworn loyalty to Democrats.

WASHINGTON, DC – May 22, 2024: U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill. chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee) speaks at a press conference.
Durbin sometimes seemed hysterical over Kash Patel promising to release the Epstein lists. He asked Pam Bondi about Kash Patel’s comment on QAnon. It doesn’t get more ridiculous than this:

Clown World Propaganda:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz