Dick Durbin Demands Dirt on Kash Patel Up to His Hearing

Sen. Dick Durbin has sent letters to the Secretary of the Department of Defense Lloyd Austin, the ODNI Avril Haines, and Merrick Garland, Attorney General, demanding information [any dirt, real or imagined] on Kash Patel, the candidate for the Department of Justice.

In the letters to Austin and Garland, he accuses Kash Patel of trying to subvert the 2020 election. He claimed Patel impeded the Biden transition team by rightfully pointing to fraud in the 2020 election. He wants all their records.

Of Haines, he requested a record of a complaint that he released classified information. This concerns the declassification process. Again, he wants all records.

Durbin’s attack also focuses on his working with Jeffrey Clark to identify a “trustworthy” FBI agent to aid Clark’s efforts to use the DOJ to subvert the 2020 election allegedly.

Actually, Patel just wanted a trustworthy agent. They are not as easy to find as they used to be. Instead of loyalty to the country, some have sworn loyalty to Democrats.

Durbin sometimes seemed hysterical over Kash Patel promising to release the Epstein lists. He asked Pam Bondi about Kash Patel’s comment on QAnon. It doesn’t get more ridiculous than this:

Democrat Senator Dick Durbin blocked the release of Epstein’s flight records. He also said Kash Patel is an unqualified loyalist and should be rejected by the Senate. This is super creepy. He is clearly panicking about Kash Patel exposing this. This is what he said to Pam… pic.twitter.com/aiGKFBOEEe — Mrs Denosko (@Denosko1) January 16, 2025

Clown World Propaganda:

Jim Acosta gears up for Resistance 2.0 with clown world propaganda riff, says the job of journalists is to tell the truth and hold the powerful accountable. Lol. “We are not the enemies of the people, we are the defenders of the people.” pic.twitter.com/D029At5hkQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 16, 2025

