Black Americans Twice As Likely As Whites to Be Killed with Bullets

Black Americans are twice as likely as white Americans to be murdered with bullets. But that doesn’t tell the whole story. Age, population density, and other factors have contributed to decades of disparities in black gun deaths.

We wanted to understand the effects of gun violence on the black community, and here are some of the highlights regarding what we found:

A black offender perpetrates 89% of black firearm-related homicides.

Black Americans represent 14% of the U.S. population but account for 29% of the nation’s homicide victims.

Black Americans have been more likely to die in firearm-related deaths in the past two decades than any other race.

Black children are nearly 9 times more likely to die from firearm-related violence than any other race.

5.3 black Americans commit suicide with a firearm out of 100,000, while 9.5 white Americans commit suicide with a firearm out of every 100,000.

Sadly, firearm-related death affects substantially more black Americans than any other demographic. Please read and share the full article here if you agree that this is a meaningful conversation.

