Starship 7 Explodes, Super Heavy Booster a Success

By
M Dowling
-
0
34

During its seventh test flight, SpaceX’s Starship rocket exploded in space approximately eight minutes after launch from Texas. Debris fell over the Caribbean near Turks and Caicos.

This incident led to diverting several commercial flights to avoid potential hazards. Elon Musk identified a fuel leak as the likely cause of the explosion during the ascent phase.

Despite the explosion, SpaceX celebrated the successful landing of the Super Heavy booster. It marks a significant step in their reusable rocket technology development. The test flight also included testing new ship forward flaps, higher thrust engines, and tile adherence during ascent.

This is how Elon Musk succeeds: allowing his brilliant scientists and technicians to fail and making every problem a learning experience. It isn’t cheap, but it’s the only way if you believe in space exploration. Computer simulations alone aren’t enough.

The moment the Starship 7 explodes:


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments