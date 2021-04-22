Dictator Biden demands doctors perform transgender surgeries









‘President’ Joe Biden on Tuesday filed an appeal seeking to force doctors and hospitals to perform potentially harmful transgender-related procedures and surgeries even if they hold objections.

Luke Goodrich of BECKET Law’s said a court struck this move down in January but Biden or his puppet master on Tuesday officially appealed the ruling.

“The plaintiffs are religious doctors, hospitals, and clinics who joyfully serve ALL patients regardless of sex or gender identity. They routinely provide top-notch care to transgender patients for everything from cancer to the common cold,” Goodrich outlined Tuesday. “They also provide millions of dollars in free and low-cost care to the elderly, poor, and underserved–care that is jeopardized by the government’s attempt to punish them with multi-million dollar penalties.”

Goodrich blasted the Biden appeal, noting the threat to religious liberty, and to the patients seeking such procedures.

“The government’s own doctors during the Obama Admin agreed: ‘Based on a thorough review of the clinical evidence…there is not enough evidence to determine whether gender reassignment surgery improves health outcomes for [patients] with gender dysphoria,’” Goodrich cited.

The legal expert also highlighted recent findings pertaining to the ineffectiveness of puberty blockers.

“The evidence for using puberty-blocking drugs to treat young people struggling with their gender identity is ‘very low’, an official review has found,” said a BBC report published this month. “The National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said existing studies of the drugs were small and ‘subject to bias and confounding.’”

“The NICE evidence review looked at what impact puberty blockers had on gender dysphoria, mental health – such as depression, anger and anxiety – and quality of life,” the report added. “NICE, which provides national guidance and advice to improve health and social care, said: ‘The quality of evidence for these outcomes was assessed as very low certainty.’”

Of deep concern is the fact that our Assistant Secretary for HHS, Rachel Levine, a transgender, supports puberty blockers.

The Biden Admin shouldn't have appealed. But we look forward to another ruling that protects patients, aligns with current medical research, and ensures doctors aren’t forced to violate their religious beliefs and professional medical judgment. — Luke Goodrich (@LukeWGoodrich) April 20, 2021

