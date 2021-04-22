CCP launches another severe hack against US government and companies









The CCP hacked us again but you won’t see XiBiden or whoever is running the government doing a thing about it.

NBC reported that China, the CCP, is “behind several hacks of key targets in the U.S. government, private companies and the country’s critical infrastructure, cybersecurity firm Mandiant.”

They broke PulseSecure, a program businesses use to remotely connect workers to offices.

This is the third severe cyberespionage operation against the U.S. in recent months.

In March, Microsoft blamed China for starting a free-for-all where scores of different hackers broke into organizations around the world through the Microsoft Exchange email program.

We heard a lot about Russia hacking SolarWinds and [meaningless] sanctions followed. Will we hear anything about China sanctions?

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in a statement Tuesday that the breach was “affecting U.S. government agencies, critical infrastructure entities, and other private sector organizations.”

