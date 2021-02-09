Did Black Super Bowl Halftime Dancers Perform in White Face?

Social media platforms and news outlets are trying to salvage one of the worst Super Bowls in NFL history. The 31-9 win by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the champion Kansas City Chiefs was a lopsided snooze fest.



Long-anticipated commercials received mixed reviews. Viewership was down, reflected in the fact that 30-second Super Bowl ads this year were actually cheaper than last year.



But by far, the biggest letdown was the halftime show. Canadian artist “The Weeknd” was the sole performer. Three-time Grammy winning Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, sang live but few could hear his performance.



FYI – The Weeknd dropped the last “e” from his stage name to avoid copyright infringement with a band of the same name. He and a friend dropped out of high school, threw their mattresses in the back of a van, and left one weekend.



During the halftime show, his backup dancers all wore bandaged faces to reflect one of the videos from his album “After Hours.” Apparently, The Weeknd was trying to make a statement about plastic surgery. He also wore bandages during the American Music Awards in November.



“The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated,” he told Variety. Seems a bit lame considering we’re in the middle of a global pandemic and we’re all wearing masks.



All the backup dancers were black. The bandages almost appeared to be white face makeup. Somehow it got lost in translation. If the history of white performers wearing blackface is racist, then wouldn’t the opposite be true?



The only other explanation is that they were wearing men’s tighty-whitey briefs upside-down on their heads.





