Sen Johnson explains why Pelosi surrounded the Capitol with fences and troops

On Sunday Morning Futures, Senator Ron Johnson discussed the Capitol riots with host Maria Bartiromo.

He explained that the massive barricades throughout our nation’s capital are meant to send the message that Trump voters are dangerous.

“Obviously, leaders in Congress think walls and barriers work because they’ve surrounded the Capitol with them,” he said ironically.

“A month has gone by, and we still don’t know [what happened]. And yet, we have these eight-foot-tall fences with concertina wire completely surrounding the Capitol. We’ve been told they are going oh to be put in place sill March at least.”

“Listen, the Capitol is the people’s house. It shouldn’t be barricaded unless there [are] some real threats that I’m not aware of, that they are not telling us about. I think we ought to take that fencing down and return to as normal position as possible.”

“I think the fencing is remaining in place to send a signal — a narrative that 74 million voters who voted for President Trump are dangerous to our democracy, they’re all insurrectionists, and that’s simply not the case.”

Watch:

There is little doubt that fences and troops are to send the message to America that 74 million people are dangerous radicals. This way, Pelosi can quickly quash any resistance without too many questioning it.

As some of you know, @PenguinSix’s regular live-streams around Washington DC hVe in recent days included the security perimeter fence around key government buildings. Today (Tuesday local time), the inevitable happened: he got stopped by police. Live. 👇🏼https://t.co/VPzvS00cZ6 — Brandon (@b3108) February 3, 2021

Related