Facebook needs to be taken down immediately for role in riot on 1-6

A new study shows that the rioters who organized the attack on the Capitol, used Facebook more than any other social media platform. They need to be taken offline, don’t you think?

The Program on Extremism at George Washington University collected the indictments of 223 people who have been charged for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Facebook was used by 73 of the people charged with crimes, more than all other social media sites combined, according to a Forbes analysis.

Of the total number of documents, 73 reference Facebook. YouTube was used by 24 of the rioters. Instagram, a Facebook-owned company, was next, used by 20. Parler, the app that pledged protection for free speech rights and allegedly garnered a large far-right userbase, was mentioned in just eight.

Apple and Google banned Parler, blaming them for the insurrection. The two companies tied tParler to the violence. In actuality, it’s Mark Zuckerberg who should have been shut down if any. We don’t believe anyone should have been canceled, but certainly not Parler.

It was always a ruse by these companies. All they want is censorship of the Right. The Left can riot all day long with little mention.

