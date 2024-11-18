Did Mitch McConnell Say There Will Be No Recess Appointments?

Mitch McConnell has said he is no longer speaking for the Senate., and he shouldn’t be. He is done. Then, along came a New Yorker reporter, Jane Mayer, who claimed that McConnell had spoken with Trump and told him there would be no more recess appointments.

Eric Daugherty and Mike Lee pushed back, and the reporter deleted her X post, but it was not until she set off a firestorm on the platform that she knew would spread like wildfire.

We have to be careful. The media is working hard at dividing Republicans and trashing Trump’s nominees. They are constantly saying things like Elon or RFK will sever ties with Trump without any evidence, Pete Hegseth sexually did something to someone, and it’s unproven, he left the service over his tattoo, Gaetz likes drugs and young women, and it’s unproven, and so on. How many times have we heard these allegations, and we’re still supposed to fall for it? All we need to worry about is if they will do the job. The media is demonizing their backgrounds, also.

This alleged comment by Mitch sounds like fake news from the fake news media. Mitch is capable of it, but John Thune is in charge now. In any case, it’s irrelevant. We know they don’t have the votes for recess appointments, but Trump could do it anyway for up to two years. The candidates wouldn’t get paid during the time they serve under those conditions.

Here’s the screenshot in case the post gets deleted pic.twitter.com/DUhsbLY0kd — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 18, 2024

By the way – this person is not stupid and knows a total forest fire was lit on X over the news SHE reported. Not issuing an immediate clarification or retraction signifies there was no error… someone just didn’t like the news being reported. Odds are, it’s a private event, and… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 18, 2024

Remember that time when McConnell decided he wouldn’t be speaking for Senate Republicans anymore? https://t.co/tS04hGHUPa — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 18, 2024

