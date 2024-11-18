Donald Trump issued a World War III alert and called for Ukraine and Russia to not escalate. He said, “We have never been closer to World War III than we are today.”

We risk global nuclear war every day this war proceeds. He called for it to stop.

“Today, under Joe Biden, a global conflict between nuclear-armed powers would mean death and destruction from a scale unmatched in human history; it would be nuclear Armageddon.

“Nothing is more important than avoiding that nightmare. We will avoid it, but we need new leadership.

“Every day, this proxy battle in Ukraine continues; we risk global war. We must be absolutely clear that our objective is to immediately have a total secession of hostilities. All shooting has to stop. This is the central issue. We need peace without delay.

“In addition, there must also be a complete commitment to dismantling the entire globalist, neocon establishment that is perpetually dragging us into endless wars pretending to fight for freedom and democracy abroad while they turn us into a third world country and a third world dictatorship right here at home.

“The State Department, the defense bureaucracy, the intelligence services, and all of the rest need to be completely overhauled and reconstituted to fire the Deep Staters and put America first. We have To put America first.”

According to RT, Moscow will respond to long-range missile strikes with Western weapons deep inside the country, State Duma chair Vyacheslav Volodin has said.

Biden has reportedly removed US restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles, according to a New York Times report on Sunday, which described the move as “a significant escalation” that might “provoke a direct response from Moscow.” The White House has made no official statements on the matter.

Obviously, it is not Biden. He’s busy wandering around the Brazilian rainforest.

Generally, the State Department and intel community tell him what to do and inform the legacy media on what to say.

RT Report

Volodin said it appears that the elderly Biden, nearing the end of his life, is “dreaming of eternity” and wants to “pull America under with him, and maybe the entire world as well.”

“If this happens, Russia will be forced to respond. The manner of the response will be up to the Ministry of Defense, but there will be one,” he said. It could include the use of “new weapons systems” that Russia has not deployed on Ukrainian territory.

The Western weapons in question have already been used against Russia, Volodin noted. Their expanded use might cause some additional damage,

However, he said, “it will not change the situation on the battlefield.”

“It will only worsen the fate and future of Ukraine. And it will finally destroy Russian-American relations,” Volodin predicted.

Ukrainians don’t think the long-range missiles will do much. They want us in the war. Ukrainian leadership doesn’t care if it leads to World War III.

Russia sees the US as an existential threat, and they will attack the West at some point.

Ukrainians are in the hands of lunatics. We are playing with fire. Do you want your children and grandchildren over in that part of the world to die in the Russian meat grinder?

NPR Report on It Not Changing Much

On BBC Radio 4′s Today programme, Ukrainian MP Mariia Ionova said more needed to be done to ensure her country’s victory over Putin.

She said: “Missiles are not the silver bullet against our common enemies, and that is why we are asking all our friends that we need a change in strategy, because our enemies are united and we should stand together as well.

“When we are talking about this permission [to use long-range missiles], yes, we appreciate it, but that [alone] will not bring a victory.

″[We need] an air shield over Ukraine, more training, more western military instructors in Ukraine, more sanctions, and also more secondary sanctions.”

She continued: “And I think also we should be, and our friends’ leaders should be, more creative, more brave.

