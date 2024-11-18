Let Me Count the Ways

On November 5, 2024, a gigantic red wave engulfed America, elevating everything politically red to great heights and largely obliterating everything politically blue in its path.

It’s been only a week since the presidential election, but let’s ask the following questions anyway:

WHAT DID RED GAIN?

The White House — Oval Office.

The U.S. Senate.

The U.S. House of Representatives.

The Electoral College.

The popular vote.

All seven swing states.

State governor majority.

State Legislature majority.

The stock market hit record highs.

Additionally:

The Fed cut interest rates a quarter of a point after Trump’s election victory.

China’s President Xi Jinping congratulated Donald Trump on his U.S. presidential win and urged both nations to find the “right way to get along,” as looming U.S. tariffs threatened to return, as they did years ago.

Following Trump’s victory, NYC’s mayor announced he’s ending food vouchers for illegals.

And let me not omit that even before he takes the oath on January 20, 2025, President Trump is already supporting the military that he loves and respects — a great thing, given that we just celebrated the 249th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps.

WHAT DID BLUE GAIN?

The blue gains were all acquired before November 5, 2024, with Democrats — speaking in one voice — saying that their goal was to defeat Donald Trump in order to “save Democracy.”

To the eternal condemnation of the teachers’ unions in our country, all of these Democrats — no doubt “educated” in America’s leftist school systems — were ignorant of the fact that we do not live in a democracy. We live in a republic. Republics are run on law and order.

Democracies, on the other hand, are run by mob rule. That is why, during the two-plus years of the thugs and criminals from Antifa and Black Lives Matter rampaging through our country, smashing windows, lighting cars on fire, destroying businesses, putting dozens of people into intensive care units, and racking up a death toll into the dozens, there was not a word of condemnation from any Democrat.

And when countless thieves, rapists, even murderers were caught and brought to police precincts, they walked! No charges, no bail, no indictments. No condemnation from any Democrat.

Why? Because the democracy they were so interested in saving was run by, yep, mob rule! In fact, it was revealed by Jim Hoft at Gateway Pundit that just the other day, the mob-rule Biden-Harris regime met with Pentagon brass to discuss and plan how to override President Trump’s 47 orders.

“This smells like treason,” Hoft wrote while citing a CNN report that stated, “The military-industrial complex is infuriated that the first president in 40 years who did not start a war while in office has returned to power.”

DECONTAMINATION

Lucky Americans! In addition to the aforementioned RED gains, every American benefits from the decontamination process that President Trump’s election brought about.

Hallelujah! We no longer have to abide the leftist drivel doled out, in all their conceit — this is the very short list — by the likes of Robert De Niro, Laurene Powell Jobs, the vile View harridans, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, George Clooney and his wench, John Legend, the execrable Mark Ruffalo, Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Bette Midler, who said she wanted to drink Drano because Trump won.

Good luck to them all as they hopefully fulfill their promises to leave America.

Elle Purnell, editor at The Federalist, writes that “Kamala Harris is only the second-biggest loser of the night. Her media shills are nursing wounds that will take far longer to recover from.”

She revealed that a TV executive anonymously fretted that “a Trump victory means mainstream media is dead in its current form.”

And Victor Davis Hanson writes that with the exceptions of AltasIntel, Trafalgar, and Rasmussen, the pollsters are losers as well.

In other words, lots of leftist losers, including those in the highest echelons of government, who tried for eight long years to take down President Trump, including with a bullet, had utterly, spectacularly, thunderously failed.

BUT THE HATE PERSISTS

The Democrat party, as the entire world has seen and heard over the last four years, is fueled by anger and hate. Democrats’ specialty seems to be gratuitous insults, nonstop invective, sneering condescension, and the full embrace and support of purveyors of hatred. This, again, is the short list:

The Iranian mullahs and their lust for nuclear weapons to wipe Israel off the map and kill every Jew in the world. This goal is in their charter.

The defund-the-police anarchists.

The virulently anti-Semitic “squad” of elected officials.

The often-violent criminals who, leftists now fantasize, are victims. Oh, boo-hoo…their mothers didn’t breastfeed them; their fathers didn’t tuck them in.

Now, according to media reports, these sore losers are threatening to break more laws to protest the victory of the colossus they could not defeat after eight years of crashingly failed attempts.

Get ready, America, for more Democrat temper tantrums, more street demonstrations and rampant destruction (with no arrests), more attempts by both elected Democrats and RINOs to sabotage President-Elect Trump at every turn — including, as General Michael Flynn, Mr. Trump’s onetime national security adviser, predicted, another assassination attempt on the president-elect’s life.

My prediction: Since President-Elect Trump is still the smartest guy in the room, he will not only prevail over these Lilliputian adversaries but one day end up on Mount Rushmore!

Joan Swirsky is a New York–based journalist and author. Her website is www.joanswirsky.com, and she can be reached at joanswirsky@gmail.com.

