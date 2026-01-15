Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home Did the US Make a Deal with Russia & China for Venezuela?

Did the US Make a Deal with Russia & China for Venezuela?

By
M Dowling
-
0
36

Was a deal struck with China and Russia to tank Venezuela? Peter Zeihan says, “No,” and makes a good case for it. Zeihan has TDS, but checked it at the door in this clip.

People think the US made a deal with China and Russia to give up Ukraine and Taiwan for this hemisphere. Zeihan said they have nothing to give Trump in the way of a deal. They can’t operate in a meaningful way outside of their hemisphere.

Furthermore, the US has proven it can completely dismantle China’s position in this hemisphere with minimal effort.

Previous articleKaraganov: Russia Will Nuke Europe Before Accepting Defeat
Next articleTeen Daycare Worker Murders One Baby Suffocates Another for Attention
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x