Did the US Make a Deal with Russia & China for Venezuela?

Was a deal struck with China and Russia to tank Venezuela? Peter Zeihan says, “No,” and makes a good case for it. Zeihan has TDS, but checked it at the door in this clip.

People think the US made a deal with China and Russia to give up Ukraine and Taiwan for this hemisphere. Zeihan said they have nothing to give Trump in the way of a deal. They can’t operate in a meaningful way outside of their hemisphere.

Furthermore, the US has proven it can completely dismantle China’s position in this hemisphere with minimal effort.