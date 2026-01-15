Teen Daycare Worker Murders One Baby Suffocates Another for Attention

To get attention, Theah Russell suffocated two babies, one of whom died. The 18-year-old confessed. She attempted to kill the four-month-old twice, and the infant miraculously survived. 11-month-old Harvey survived two attempts on his life, but died on the third.

Russell has a history of attention-seeking behaviors, like making annoying phone calls and hanging up.

Authorities investigated Russell’s background, finding “a documented history of attention-seeking behavior,” including “nonsensical” 911 calls, firestarting, and “erratic behavior toward other children,” Police Chief Juell said.

However, in these two cases, she suffocated the two children in her first month on the job at a Minnesota daycare.

Russell tried claiming that Harvey was constipated and given melatonin by his parents to help him sleep on the day he was found unresponsive at the Rocking Horse Ranch day care in Savage

Savage Police Chief Brady Juell at a press conference on Wednesday about Theah Russell, who is facing a second-degree murder charge for the death of 11-month-old Harvey Muklebust.

On Sept. 19, [the 4-month-old] was found with blood and foam under her nose and mouth,” Juell told reporters, noting how this happened twice at Rocking Horse while Russell was caring for the child.

She allegedly killed Harvey on Sept. 22. He was set to turn 1 on Sept. 27, according to his obituary.

“Russell was a common denominator in each of these incidents,” Juell said. “She had last contact with each of the affected children.”

Her past incidents should have kept her from being anywhere near babies. Why didn’t they?