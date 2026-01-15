Sergey Karaganov, a former adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Boris Yeltsin, warned Europe on Wednesday that Russia would use nuclear weapons against the continent should it ever come close to defeat.

During an interview with Tucker Carlson, Karaganov, the head of Russia’s Council for Foreign and Defense Policy, said that Russia will not accept defeat at the hands of Europeans. He will use nuclear weapons before that happens.

Russia will not accept defeat:

“What is the defeat of Russia? If Russia ever comes close to a defeat, that would mean that Russia now would use nuclear weapons and Europe would be finished physically,” he warned. “So I mean, it’s simply impossible even to think about it, but they have been talking because they need a war to rationalize their stay in power, to rationalize their existence.”

He said, “Never in the history of Europe have we seen such a low level of intellectual capacities.” Karagnov thinks Europe is the “source of all evil.”

Karagnov continued, “Everybody in the world now laughs at Europe, which used to be, by the way, one of the core centers of world power. Now it’s a joke. And of course, I am not speaking of all Europe. We know that there are decent Europeans. There are smart Europeans.”

He said European leaders are unable to see what is happening and have forgotten the war on their lands. They think war won’t come to them. Not all of Europe, but Europe was the center of power, and most are now a “joke.”

Karagnov believes they are under a fantastical illusion because of their limited incapacities. They need the war “to rationalize their staying power and their existence.”

He says that Putin has been too patient with them.

The idea that Ukraine could destroy Russia always seemed a long shot at best. Europe pushed this war, originally under the Biden administration.

According to Defense Minister Mykhailo Federov, who has no military experience, 200,000 soldiers have gone absent without official leave. During an address to Parliament, he said another two million Ukrainians are wanted for dodging the country’s debt draft in addition to those who have gone AWOL.

This is the 4th anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General has opened up nearly 290,000 criminal cases for troops who have abandoned their units. 235,000 plus were marked for AWOL, while 50,000 were marked for desertion. All Ukrainian men between 18 and 60 years of age are required to register for military duty, and men 25 to 60 are eligible to be called into action.

At the same time, Russia will nuke NATO if this continues.