Didn’t take long! Biden voters go after Biden voters they call ‘f–ing fools’

White liberals and journalists praised and supported Antifa and Black Lives Matter, revolutionary communists. Soon, they will come for them!

The laugh is on you libs.

They hate white liberals and journalists too. They want their people to take over and white liberals won’t survive the virtual pogrom either as you and your senile president let them gain more and more power.

““For all of you f—ng journalists, for all of you white liberals who have been celebrating, getting drunk off your asses about Biden winning this election, you are all a bunch of f—ng fools!” BLM-antifa group tries to crash Biden party outside White House.”

Watch:

Photographer @FordFischer identifies this group as the “They/Them Collective.” It is an antifa group. pic.twitter.com/ESlhYMg9ZK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 8, 2020

And let the shooting celebrations begin:

Someone got shot during the Biden celebration street party in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/wHy4Xe4fHo — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 8, 2020