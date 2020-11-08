First Republican to Congratulate Joe Is….drum roll, please

The votes aren’t all in, there’s evidence (not proof) of fraud. We differentiate because Democrats, the media, and Mitt don’t know the difference. The presidential race isn’t certified, but there is one Republican who couldn’t wait to congratulate ‘President Joe.’

It’s Mitt Romney, the ever-reliable hater of Trump, Trump supporters, America First, and Make America Great Again. And do look at what people are saying:

You’ll never be President. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 7, 2020

Admirable character? You fuckwit. Biden is a crook, a traitor, a pedophile, a pervert, he sold out US policy from the White House, and he’s a Chinese asset. You POS RINO. — 🇺🇸 Doctor Damocles 🇺🇸 (@Doctor_Damocles) November 8, 2020

Do you think the news media decides who our President is? You are a much bigger fool then I thought , people of Utah really? — Ben (@bendur6) November 7, 2020

But, Mitt, as Dan says, THIS IS NOT OVER!

This is NOT over. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 8, 2020

Lol to the media clowns 🤡 and their “time to move on bullshit.” You can take that and ram it where the sun don’t shine.

You’re the same jokers who swore that the pee-pee hoax was the reason to obstruct an orderly transition last time. So you can GO SIT DOWN NOW. Thanks. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 7, 2020

The Utah ‘Republican’ revealed last month that he didn’t vote for Trump, but didn’t say who won his vote. He also marched, at least once, with the violent Marxists, Black Lives Matter.

The MSM wants you to know that this claim is contested. Well, then, let’s find out!

THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020