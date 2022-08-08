Dine in the Hamptons for $30,000 But It’s a Nice Meal

Would you like to charter an 88-foot yacht and dine with Masa Takayama, chef of the restaurant Masa in New York City? You can for only $30,000.

Guests who reserve the cruise will have four hours aboard a Sanlorenzo yacht. A chauffeur, glasses of Dom Pérignon, an onboard butler, and a DJ. There is a unique omakase menu created by the Masa mastermind included.

His menu is designed to pair with three of Dom Pérignon’s latest Champagnes. It inclues vintage 2012, rosé 2008, and vintage 2003 Plénitude 2. If you care about being first, this is the first time his omakase experience has been offered aboard a yacht.

Oh, wow, let’s get right on that.

You can watch the chef in the kitchen and look at the beautiful waterfront mansions from the sun deck as you sail by.

It will only cost $30,000 for the four-hour cruise for as many as six guests. Dom Perignon offers it and departs from Sag Harbor Village Marina or Gurney’s Star Island Marina in Montauk. There’s a cheap trip for only $15,000 – to start. If you hurry, you can still get in on this before the month is out.

What a waste of money. How many trees could they plant in racist neighborhoods or along racist highways with that money?

Related