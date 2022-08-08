Remembering the Pandemic Insanity

Sen. Rubio put in an amendment today to limit the federal pregnancy programs to women, and all 50 Senate Democrats voted against it. That’s the insanity we live with in this place and time.

The totalitarians are locking us down, grooming children, writing articles normalizing cannibalism, creating pronouns to manipulate us, starting wars, opening borders, and ending fossil fuels, and they can’t tell men from women.

They caught us unaware, but, looking back, the COVID response was also pure insanity. Their ideas didn’t work except to rob us of freedom. Yet, they want to do it again.

It’s insanity to lock down healthy people.

The Chinese people are in hell right now. All their freedoms have been obliterated as China continues the draconian mandates. Watch:

The US and the entire West have been transformed into more authoritarian governance over the pandemic.

The pandemic was used to subjugate us, and it’s not over.

We now have the insanity of the Left in this nation building up fear over monkeypox, although a small fraction of people have it. If you don’t agree, you’re a racist, homophobe, sexist, conspiracy theorist. They’re even spending billions on fixing imaginary racist neighborhoods.

As if that’s not enough, Biden won’t let the COVID emergency end, and we are now hearing about a return of polio. In November, Tedros Adhanom, the World Health Organization chief, plans to push for sole rule over pandemics worldwide.

We need to prepare ourselves. Democrats and RINOs have gone mad. Accept it.

In line with this, while the pandemic response was no laughing matter, watch how absurd it all became in the clip below. Let’s not let them do this to us again.

Small recap of the last 2 years of insanity!pic.twitter.com/gYE4wAb9yu — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 7, 2022

Related