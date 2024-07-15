Excellent Rundown of the Failure at the Trump Rally

Dan Bongino gives an outstanding rundown of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, the murder of a hero firefighter, and the wounding of two other innocent victims. He provides details and common sense here.

Dan Bongino just gave the BEST rundown of the Trump assassination attempt I’ve heard yet pic.twitter.com/tI4VJo5gsN — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 14, 2024

In this discussion with Jesse Watters, Dan Bongino said there were actually very few Secret Service agents posted at the Butler rally site. We could have lost a candidate, a heroic man died, and two other innocent men were critically wounded.

BREAKING: @dbongino says sources tell him there were very few actual Secret Service agents posted at the Butler rally site. He says a lot of them were temp Homeland Security agents. Bongino says this was gross incompetence by the Secret Service Counter Sniper Team and the entire… pic.twitter.com/U4r6KBgzdk — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) July 15, 2024

This is an analysis of the assassination attempt. It’s not political.