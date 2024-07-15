Excellent Rundown of the Failure at the Trump Rally

By
M DOWLING
-
2
39

Dan Bongino gives an outstanding rundown of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, the murder of a hero firefighter, and the wounding of two other innocent victims. He provides details and common sense here.

In this discussion with Jesse Watters, Dan Bongino said there were actually very few Secret Service agents posted at the Butler rally site. We could have lost a candidate, a heroic man died, and two other innocent men were critically wounded.

This is an analysis of the assassination attempt. It’s not political.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz