Disaster in Astroworld, Eight Dead So Far

















Astroworld killed eight people as hundreds were crushed with nowhere to go. There were 50,000 people in this crowd.

Witnesses described on social media the horror of what unfolded at the Astroworld music festival in Houston Friday night, with some claiming they barely escaped with their lives.

At least eight people died and hundreds were injured during a crowd crush when Travis Scott took the stage around 9:30 p.m.

One 10-year-old child was critically injured, and 24 people went to hospitals – at least half of whom underwent CPR during transport.

“I almost died, and I’m not exaggerating,” wrote Twitter user with the handle RafaRochaJ. “When I managed to get out I yelled at the police, the lifeguards, and those who were in the VIP what was happening they literally all ignored me, I’m still in shock.”

Watch the clips:

Astroworld was a disaster. A stampede killed eight people. pic.twitter.com/zi4unDnzMo — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 6, 2021

Videos show people dancing on top of the emergency vehicles while they were trying to get unconscious people out of the crowd at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. https://t.co/VSyQc9toYr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 6, 2021

Related















