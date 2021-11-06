FBI Raids James O’Keefe’s Home Over a Diary, Possibly Ashley Biden’s

















The raids continue over what could really be the legitimate Ashley Biden diary. The FBI raided the home of James O’Keefe after raiding the homes of his present and former journalists.

The FBI claims the diary was stolen who said it was not stolen by him. He says he gave it back to law enforcement. They are likely looking for copies of the diary and any evidence of who stole it.

As detailed by the New York Times on Friday, the FBI raided the homes of two people linked to Project Veritas. Sources told the Times that the search warrants were executed on Thursday at one location on East 25th Street and another on Mamaroneck.

On Saturday, the FBI searched the home of James O’Keefe, according to witnesses who spoke to the New York Times. O’Keefe had acknowledged that Project Veritas was under investigation by the Justice Department in connection to the diary.

The Times reported that neighbors who interacted with the FBI were informed that the agents were interested in O’Keefe and searched his apartment while executing a search warrant.

When the journalists’ homes were raided O’Keefe gave a statement saying he was putting himself at great risk. The FBI wanted him to remain silent.

Project Veritas was raided “secretly” by the FBI. The legal search documents that they supplied to James O’Keefe said that the DOJ wanted PV to remain quiet about everything. Someone tipped the New York Times off about it. https://t.co/fRxSUe8fn5 — JD (@JD3782) November 5, 2021

THIS IS WHAT IS IN THE DIARY

National File published the diary and it was salacious. Ashley Biden talked about inappropriate showers with Joe.

National File allegedly obtained the diary of Ashley Blazer Biden, the daughter of Joe Biden. It dates back to 2000. It came from a whistleblower concerned that his media organization would not post it before the election.

The whistleblower allegedly has a recording of Ashley stating that it is her diary, and her name is also recorded in it.

She describes “probably inappropriate showers” with her father, one of which was alongside someone named Caroline. That could be her troubled cousin Caroline Biden.

Biden’s daughter, 39 years of age, has a history of drugs and has been very free sexually. She complains she is literally in “heat” and thinks she needs sex to feel good. Ashley also said in the diary that she believes she was abused as a child but has a poor memory of it.

After declaring she was “here for sexual trauma” in the previous entry, on page 23 of the diary, dated January 30, 2019, the author explores the topic of sexual abuse and how it may have led to her overactive sex drive. “I’ve had one of my hardest days – my sex drive is out of f**king control. Like literally, I am in heat,” wrote the author.

“I know it’s not the healthiest way to deal with things, but @ least it’s better than drugs,” she wrote, adding that she thought she needed “sex to feel good.”

The author, if it is Ashley, then explored why she felt this need to have sex, saying she believes she was molested as a child.

“Was I molested. I think so – I can’t remember specifics but I do remember trauma,” wrote the author, before listing a series of potential incidents, one of which may have included Ashley Biden’s cousin Caroline Biden, as the author says she remembers “being somewhat sexualized” alongside a person named “Caroline.”

The author then wrote that she remembers “showers with my dad” that were “probably not appropriate.”

On page 83, in an entry dated July 22, 2019, the author wrote that she received a phone call from her father, Joe Biden, according to our source, who cried on the phone while expressing his worry for her in the days leading up to July 30-31 Democratic Primary Debate.

“My dad cried on the phone saying he has the debate in a week and ‘Now has to worry about [the author],’” she wrote. “And he cried. Maybe he knows what he is doing, and it’s worked, but my feelings of guilt often are overwhelming.”

