Discover, GoFundMe cancel conservatives, allow revolutionaries

Credit card company Discover has decided to discontinue credit cardholders giving money to the GiveSendGo platform, which was used to launch a campaign for Rittenhouse’s legal defense. Currently, all indicators point to self-defense in the Rittenhouse case.

THROWING BRICKS AT OFFICERS IS FINE

Yet they appear to be fine letting credit cardholders donate in support of a man who is alleged to have thrown bricks at police officers during riots in Pittsburgh.

GOFUNDME, THE CHOICE OF ANARCHO-COMMUNISTS

GoFundMe, which is notorious for canceling conservative fundraisers, even when it comes to police or people injured by radicals, crowdsources funds for radical leftists.

A campaign to support Kyle Rittenhouse was taken down. He is the 17-year-old who shot three men who were attacking him in Kenosha during the riots. Two of those men, antifas, died.

Fundraising for Rittenhouse violated their terms of service which are, get this, to prohibit “activity that GoFundMe may deem in its sole discretion to be unacceptable.”

In other words, they have no definable terms of service.

At the same time, the site brags it is “The most trusted free online fundraiser platform.”

Molotov Cocktail-carrying rioters are A-OK, however. Zachary Alexander Karas of San Diego was caught by police with two Molotov Cocktails at a protest in La Mesa, according to an op-ed at Post Millennial.

They not only hosted his campaign but donated $150 themselves.

It’s not just because it’s Rittenhouse.

Recently, Candace Owens’ GoFundMe for an Alabama bar owner was taken down when he called George Floyd a ‘thug’ and protesters “idiots.” His opinion was not allowed.

Ms. Owens said, “Once again, conservatives and Trump supporters need to adapt to a world that tells us that our very existence is unacceptable. That our ideas, thoughts, and now even our charitable efforts are unacceptable. That threatening, boycotting, and canceling us is okay.”

GoFundMe canceled the campaigns of Christian bakers and faith-based florists who refused service to same-sex weddings. They wouldn’t allow funds for the officers — charged but found innocent — in the death of Freddie Gray.